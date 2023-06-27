Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 2,793 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 717,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,225. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

