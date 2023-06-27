Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 8,393 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,339. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

