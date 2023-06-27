Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $8.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.34. The company had a trading volume of 174,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,369. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.39 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

