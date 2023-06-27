Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.84

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.84 or 0.00015757 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $176.86 million and $190,145.82 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,715.93 or 0.99980642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.82798932 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $195,630.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

