Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) is one of 983 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hillstream BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hillstream BioPharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hillstream BioPharma N/A -$8.47 million -0.54 Hillstream BioPharma Competitors $2.20 billion $229.59 million -1.28

Hillstream BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hillstream BioPharma. Hillstream BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.3% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hillstream BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillstream BioPharma N/A -132.01% -113.24% Hillstream BioPharma Competitors -4,024.64% -852.97% -37.05%

Risk & Volatility

Hillstream BioPharma has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillstream BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillstream BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hillstream BioPharma Competitors 4307 15963 41576 739 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 146.62%. Given Hillstream BioPharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillstream BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors. It also develops HSB-3215, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody candidate; and HSB-1940, a Quatrabody that is a proprietary IO biologic in development targeting PD-1. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

