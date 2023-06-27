HNI (NYSE:HNI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $26.92 on Friday. HNI has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HNI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

