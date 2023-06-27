Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,079. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.