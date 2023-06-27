Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.14 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Horizen has a market cap of $99.60 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $7.20 or 0.00023423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00098854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,840,812 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

