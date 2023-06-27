Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:HOVNP traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,216,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

