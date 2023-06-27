Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Vistra by 575.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,879,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vistra Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 312,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.13%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

