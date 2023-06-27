Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 106,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,585. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

