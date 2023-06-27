Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $822.06. The company had a trading volume of 216,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.