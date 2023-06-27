Hudson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.78. 790,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
