Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
HBANM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,417. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
