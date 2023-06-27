Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBANM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,417. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.