Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $218.60. The company had a trading volume of 259,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day moving average of $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

