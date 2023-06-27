ICON Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $205.88 million and $5.67 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,161,169 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,147,890.6329116 with 960,147,888.3085284 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21543581 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,101,903.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

