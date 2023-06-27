ICON Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $205.88 million and $5.67 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,161,169 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,147,890.6329116 with 960,147,888.3085284 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21543581 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,101,903.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
