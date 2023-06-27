Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMAY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

