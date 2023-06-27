Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EZU stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

