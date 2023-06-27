Ignite Planners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

