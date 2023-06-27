Ignite Planners LLC Has $499,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

