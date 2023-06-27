Ignite Planners LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

