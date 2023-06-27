Ignite Planners LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

