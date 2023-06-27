Ignite Planners LLC Invests $1.26 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 115,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 636,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.