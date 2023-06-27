Ignite Planners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $790.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5152 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.