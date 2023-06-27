Ignite Planners LLC Sells 228 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $379.42 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.16. The company has a market capitalization of $359.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.