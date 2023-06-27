Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $359.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.14 and a 200-day moving average of $321.41. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

