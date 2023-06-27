Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Imaflex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of C$21.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

See Also

