Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OWNS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) by 147,350.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

