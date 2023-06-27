INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.28

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.28 and last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 19534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.