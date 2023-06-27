Informa (LON:INF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

INF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 690 ($8.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.24) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.54) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 724.29 ($9.21).

INF stock opened at GBX 700.40 ($8.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,918.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 500.20 ($6.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.80 ($9.46). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 708.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 676.19.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

