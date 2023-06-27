Informa (LON:INF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 820 ($10.43) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.24) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 690 ($8.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.34).

INF stock traded up GBX 10.63 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 711.03 ($9.04). 2,514,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,383. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 500.20 ($6.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.80 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 708.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 676.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,962.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

