Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,414 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 473,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,549 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,910,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,226 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $431.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

