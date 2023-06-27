InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.08. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,973,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,973,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,945. Corporate insiders own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.