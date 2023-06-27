Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) VP Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) VP Wendy Mcdermott purchased 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $54,621.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 2,024,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,240,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

