Insider Buying: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Insider Acquires 322,580 Shares of Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE MSGE traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. 861,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,645. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 147,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

