Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Sells 371,725 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $25,537,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,235,321 shares in the company, valued at $290,966,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $2,408,429.06.

On Friday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.85. 962,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 3,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

