Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
