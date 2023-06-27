Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Sells 62 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.91, for a total transaction of $18,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,996.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock traded down $6.16 on Monday, hitting $286.47. 575,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,508. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.59 and a 200-day moving average of $232.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

