Insider Selling: United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Major Shareholder Sells 123,128 Shares of Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,415,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,959,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

United Homes Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UHG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,351. United Homes Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

About United Homes Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Homes Group during the first quarter worth about $20,800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Homes Group, Inc designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Further Reading

