Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $39.30. 56,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 383,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Intapp Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $19,399,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,512,613.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,805.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,512,613.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,366,730 shares of company stock worth $120,279,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intapp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

