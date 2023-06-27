Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $481.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.65. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

