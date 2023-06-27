Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises about 4.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

BAPR opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

