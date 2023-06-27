Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,450 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance
Shares of PMAR stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $459.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
