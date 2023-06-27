Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

