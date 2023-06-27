InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $72.10.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
