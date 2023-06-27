InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 716,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after buying an additional 502,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 64,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

