International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $131.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

