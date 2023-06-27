International Game Technology’s (IGT) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. 2,006,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,048. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

