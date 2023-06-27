International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

