Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.97 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00014149 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $13.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,020,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,551,176 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

