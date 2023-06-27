Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Declares GBX 2.88 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

BIPS traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 161.55 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 112,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.98. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 141.04 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £285.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

